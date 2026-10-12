Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-PRESSERAFP
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

A traffic problem landed Flick in an embarrassing situation ahead of the Galatasaray clash

H. Flick
P. Cubarsi
Barcelona
Galatasaray
Champions League
Germany
Spain
Türkiye

It is not among the German coach's habits

Germany's Hansi Flick, the Barcelona coach, found himself in an embarrassing situation 24 hours before facing Galatasaray in the second round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Spanish newspaper "AS" report that the organisers of Flick's press conference in Istanbul had to push it back by 30 minutes. The German coach turned up late.

Plenty of journalists were already in the room, waiting on Pau Cubarsi and Flick. Istanbul traffic had them stuck.

Barcelona beat Feyenoord 5-1 in their first-round match, while Hansi Flick's side are looking for Barca's first away win


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google