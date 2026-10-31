A Ter Stegen team-mate admits: I want to throw a punch at him!

Ter Stegen's Barcelona exit last summer opened a new chapter for the German goalkeeper, who joined Dutch side Ajax on loan.

Competition from Joan García, combined with the physical problems he had suffered in recent seasons, left him in an increasingly difficult position. Eventually it pushed him to leave and take on a fresh challenge.

With time, Ter Stegen has rediscovered his best form at Ajax. He has settled seamlessly into the dressing room too, where he commands plenty of respect and even draws praise from his teammates.

One of those teammates, striker Tolu Arokodare, discussed the former Barça keeper's level in comments to Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws.

As reported by Sport, Arokodare made no secret of his admiration for the German, though he admitted facing him in training could become a frustrating experience.

The player said, laughing: "Ter Stegen drives me out of my mind during training. Sometimes it is extremely frustrating when you see how he keeps saving such a large number of balls. You feel like throwing a punch at him."

Julian Brandt also earned the Nigerian's praise as one of the players who has impressed him most.

"He is an incredibly amazing player during matches," he noted. "He leaves you speechless. He knows exactly when to play the ball with one touch, and when to make a run without the ball."

Nor did Arokodare forget his coach Michel, offering heartfelt gratitude: "I love him, I love everything here."

He concluded: "Ajax is like paradise. The training complex is of the highest level, the stadium is wonderful, the fans are amazing, and I also love the style of play."