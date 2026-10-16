Napoli travel to Venezia tomorrow, Saturday, in the seventh round of Serie A, broadcast on stc tv.

Eighth in the table on 8 points, Napoli arrive to face a Venezia side sitting bottom of Serie A without a single point.

Opta statistics network report that Napoli have gone unbeaten in 14 of their 16 Serie A meetings with Venezia, winning 7 and drawing 7.

That run stretches to 10 straight games without defeat against the same opponents, 6 wins and 4 draws.

Next matches VEN Serie A 09:00 NAP

Go back to 8 March 1942 for Venezia's last top-flight win over Napoli, a 4-1 victory at the Penzo.

Venezia haven't managed a single goal against Napoli in Serie A across their last 7 attempts.

Only one side has kept Napoli out for longer in the top flight. Avellino, against whom Napoli posted 8 consecutive clean sheets.

Venezia have lost all six of their Serie A matches this season. It's happened to them just once before, back in 1949-1950.

Three clubs in the competition's history have lost their first seven matches of a single top-flight campaign: Benevento in 2017-2018, Legnano in 1951-1952 and Venezia in 1949-1950.

One point from their last two away games is all Napoli have to show, beaten by Inter and held by Fiorentina.

The last time Napoli went at least 3 consecutive Serie A away matches without a win came between February and April 2025, when they drew 4 and lost one. One of those draws was a goalless afternoon against Venezia.

Against newly promoted sides, Napoli have won their last 7 in Serie A, scoring 18 and conceding just two. They've also kept a clean sheet in 8 of their last 9 such matches, the last five in a row.

Venezia top one list this season: yellow cards, with 18. They also have the lowest ratio of fouls to bookings in the division, picking up a card every 3.6 fouls.

Kevin De Bruyne scored twice against Frosinone and could now find the net in two consecutive league games for the first time in 4 years. The last occasion was October 2022, when he scored in back-to-back Premier League matches for Manchester City against Brighton and Leicester City.

Since the start of August, the Belgian has had a hand in 7 goals, 5 of his own plus two assists, across ten appearances for club and country in all competitions.