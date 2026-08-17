A surprise scenario: Barcelona choose their new captain

Who should wear Barcelona's captain's armband next season? The question has sparked fierce debate inside the Catalan club in recent weeks, particularly since first-choice captain Marc-André ter Stegen and second captain Ronald Araújo both departed.

Frenkie de Jong looked the obvious heir. The Netherlands midfielder served as third captain last season, and the path to the dressing-room throne appeared clear. Barcelona had other ideas.

Brazilian network "ESPN" report that Raphinha will wear the Blaugrana armband in 2026-2027. The decision upends everything expected in recent weeks and once again shows just how much influence the Brazilian has gained in the dressing room.

Raphinha already belonged to the leadership group. He has now moved to the very front of it, carving out an ever more important role among his teammates.

Hansi Flick spotted those leadership qualities two years ago. The German coach acted after seeing that Raphinha's teammates already regarded him as a natural captain, with his personality, commitment and prominent role on the pitch ultimately settling the matter.

Catalan newspaper "Sport" put the decision down largely to how far Raphinha has come at Barcelona. When he arrived from Leeds United, the Brazilian embraced the challenge of becoming one of the team's attacking pillars.

His importance only grew with each season. He turned into one of the most influential and decisive players in the Catalan project, and his impact stretched far beyond the pitch. He won the respect of his teammates and shouldered growing responsibilities. His competitive spirit, his knack for shining in the biggest moments and his commitment to the cause made him one of the most influential figures in the squad.

De Jong feels the direct fallout of that call. The Dutchman was third captain last season, behind ter Stegen and Araújo, and their exit seemed to hand him the role of first captain.

Raphinha's appointment flipped the script. The new order slots De Jong in as second captain, ahead of Pedri and Eric García.