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imago-sport-1075709910.jpgAbdullah Ahmed
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

A surprise on the way: could Trabzon bring together Salah and Benzema?

Transfers
K. Benzema
M. Salah
Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor
Kasimpasa
Trabzonspor
Super Lig
Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros
Ferencvaros
Europa League Qualification
Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly
Al Hilal
Al-Faisaly
Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha vs Al Hilal
Al-Fayha
France
Egypt
Türkiye
Hungary
Saudi Arabia

Negotiations have begun

Turkish media have dropped a surprise. Reports there suggest France striker Karim Benzema could leave Al-Hilal to join Trabzonspor, lining up alongside Egypt's Mohamed Salah in attack.

Benzema's future at Al-Hilal looks uncertain. Several outlets have raised the possibility of the club tearing up his contract before the summer window shuts.

Al-Hilal want a new striker at the request of coach Simone Inzaghi, with Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins and Victor Osimhen among the names in the frame.

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Well-known Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu confirmed the interest on X, stating that Trabzonspor have opened talks with Benzema over a summer move.

He added that the Turkish club have yet to strike a deal with Al-Hilal for Darwin Nunez, but may now switch their focus to his teammate Benzema after he was "offered to the club, and talks between the two parties have begun".

The Frenchman joined Al-Hilal in last January's winter window after terminating his Al-Ittihad contract. He failed to win the Saudi Roshn Pro League title with the Leader last season.

Read also:

In a clever way: Salah's agent mocks the Besiktas president's statements

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