Ali Maher is closing in on the Egypt job. The Ceramica Cleopatra head coach looks set to succeed Hossam Hassan after the Football Association settled on handing him the role, with moves already under way to build his backroom team, according to media figure Ibrahim Fayek.

Fayek said on his X account that Football Association officials are waiting for Maher to finish his Egypt Cup tie against Abu Qir before sitting down with him to thrash out the details of his appointment and agree on the shape of his assistant staff.

Mohamed Abdelkarim is expected to assist Maher, while the Football Association's board want to keep Mohamed Abdelwahed on within the new coaching setup.

Hassan's departure, Fayek revealed, has already been decided, and the official announcement will come this evening.

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Writing on his official Facebook page, Fayek put it bluntly: "It's over.. The decision has already been taken and will be announced tonight.. Hossam Hassan will not be head coach of the Egypt national team".

The news caps a turbulent spell around the coaching staff. The Football Association had already issued a statement urging the media and fans to stay calm and avoid stoking tensions, insisting the interest and stability of the national team sat at the top of its priorities.

All of this landed as the Supreme Council for Media Regulation banned Hassan from appearing in the media, over issues that stirred controversy beyond the pitch. Pressure had also been mounting on the head coach since his dispute with national team captain Mohamed Salah during last October's break.

Maher and Hossam El Badry had both been floated as candidates to replace Hassan before the focus shifted to the Ceramica Cleopatra boss, pending the outcome of talks and the expected meeting with Football Association officials.