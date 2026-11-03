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Al Ahly FC v Inter Miami CF: Group A - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
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A surprise in Imam Ashour's future: will he move to the Saudi League?

E. Ashour
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahly SC
H. Ammouta
Al Ittihad vs Al-Ain
Al Ittihad
Al-Ain
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Ittihad vs Neom SC
Neom SC
Al Ahly SC vs Pyramids FC
Pyramids FC
Premier League
Morocco
Algeria
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates

A hot file inside the federation

Emam Ashour is back at the centre of the transfer market. Al-Ittihad have renewed their interest in the Egypt international and Al-Ahly midfielder, a move that could reopen negotiations between the two clubs in the winter window. The big question is where the player and Al-Ahly stand on it.

The Saudi side are weighing up a January swoop for Ashour, whose name was linked with the Dean last summer before he settled his future by extending his Al-Ahly contract until 2030.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Weeam" report that Ashour has returned to Al-Ittihad's thinking as the club look to strengthen with marquee signings this winter. The management, they add, have already started mapping out their moves for the January market.

According to the same report, Al-Ittihad are studying the Egyptian's situation from every angle right now, before deciding whether to lodge an official offer.

The timing is striking. Ashour has drifted out of the Al-Ahly picture, missing the last three games against Ceramica, Modern Sport and Al-Mokawloon Al-Arab.

Al-Ahly have explained on their official website that his omission from those matches was purely for technical reasons. The club insist he is training normally with the group and carries no injury.

His numbers this season tell their own story. The midfielder has played just four matches in an Al-Ahly shirt, without a single goal or assist to show for it.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, are enduring a rough patch on the continental stage. They were hammered 4-1 on home soil in front of their own fans by UAE side Al-Ain in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Point after point has slipped away for the Saudis. Al-Ain, by contrast, tightened their grip at the summit of the West group, climbing to 12 points and sitting clear in first place.

Stuck on four points in ninth, Al-Ittihad have seen their qualification hopes grow complicated. That could be exactly what pushes the management to move aggressively in the winter market for fresh faces.

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