Anthony Gordon started the season in stunning form at Barcelona, winning over the fans with his attacking output. But the last few matches have told a different story. His decisive passes have dried up, his edge in front of goal has gone, and now he needs to rediscover his spark and justify that hefty fee.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Gordon earned a rapturous welcome from Barcelona's supporters after providing five assists in the opening four rounds of the league. The brilliance did not last.

Rested for the fixture against Racing, he went his next five league matches without creating a single goal. His scoring record was no better. One goal against Getafe was all he managed, despite an expected goals tally of 2.29, according to data from the "StatsMuse" website.

The Champions League told a similar tale. He scored a solitary goal against Galatasaray in Istanbul, following Lamine Yamal's famous dribble, and added no assists to his record.

Numbers only tell part of it. The most worrying aspect is the disappearance of the touches that made the difference when he first arrived.

He boasts outstanding physical gifts, moves constantly off the ball and repeats his runs tirelessly. Yet his decisions in attacking situations lack the expected quality.

All of this matters more given the size of the deal. The 70 million euros made Gordon, alongside Rodri, one of the club's marquee bets for the current season.

Early on, his struggles in front of goal looked like a passing stumble. He produced good performances in the England shirt, scoring against Unai Simon at Wembley and finding the net against Croatia and the Czech Republic.

That international brilliance never carried over to Barcelona. He has clearly struggled to turn his movement into goals, and his frustration boiled over during the fixture against Sevilla at the Sanchez Pizjuan, where the decisive touch deserted him time and again.

His ratings on specialist websites remain solid despite the drought, averaging 6.79 in the league and 7.09 in the Champions League, according to data from the "StatsMuse" website.

Those figures reflect his ability to contribute in varied ways and help the team across different areas. They do not, however, hide the glaring problem: his attacking influence has faded and the decisive touch has gone missing.

The pressure doubles in the big matches, the ones where a player of his value is expected to make the difference.

Against Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, he looked lively, moved well and threatened. Then came the familiar hesitation and the lack of decisiveness in the final metres, exactly the flaw he must iron out to prove he belongs among the team's indispensable men.

The size of the deal lays bare the scale of Barcelona's gamble: 70 million euros, plus another 10 million in variables.

His versatility across the front line also makes him part of the club's long-term project, which demands a more consistent return.

Next week brings Aston Villa, the club of Gordon's home city, and then Atletico Madrid. Both offer the perfect stage for him to rediscover his attacking edge and show he can meet the expectations placed on his shoulders.