Jürgen Klopp has made an unusual call. The Germany manager has torn up his side's schedule ahead of the clash with Greece, with the congested UEFA Nations League fixture list, four matches in 10 days, forcing sudden changes to their travel plans.

At Klopp's request, Germany will travel by bus from Herzogenaurach to Augsburg on Sunday, matchday itself, rather than heading there the day before. It's a move you rarely see in international preparation.

Klopp wants to give his players as much rest as possible and spare them yet another draining journey. Germany only returned from Amsterdam to Herzogenaurach on Friday, after the 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in the coach's first match in charge.

Under the new plan, Klopp will hold his final press conference alongside defensive captain Jonathan Tah in Herzogenaurach rather than Augsburg. Greece, meanwhile, have already arrived in the city to prepare for the game, according to the German newspaper "Bild".









Greece top Group Two in the UEFA Nations League after the opening round on three points, thanks to a thrilling 2-1 win over Serbia sealed by a goal in the dying moments.

Germany want to make home advantage and a raucous crowd count, chasing a win that would take them top of the group. The Netherlands face Serbia tomorrow at six in the evening.