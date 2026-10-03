Luis de la Fuente has made his call on Pau Cubarsi and Carlos Espi. The Spain head coach left the pair out of the 23-man squad that face the Czech Republic on Saturday evening at the Carlos Tartiere.

Nico Williams' injury had already trimmed Spain's squad to 25, with De la Fuente opting against a replacement. He then dropped Cubarsi and Espi from the final selection for the match, leaving the duo to watch from the stands, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca".

Resting Espi made perfect sense. The Real Madrid forward only arrived in Oviedo on Friday evening after bagging five goals for Spain's under-21s against San Marino, and the plan is for him to join senior training from Sunday.

Cubarsi was handed a breather too. He had clocked a full 180 minutes over the international break, and the coaching staff are keen to manage his minutes, especially after he played every single minute for Spain at the World Cup.

Roberto Fernandez comes back into the fold in return. The Espanyol forward returns after missing two matches and will wear the number 17 shirt. Fran Garcia takes the number 5, Le Normand wears number 3, and the number 7 once worn by Nico Williams passes to Victor Munoz.







