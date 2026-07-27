Barcelona have enquired about signing Manchester City midfielder Rodri, a player Real Madrid also want, in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Rodri, 30, has drawn interest from Europe's biggest clubs, and for good reason. He was exceptional at the World Cup, leading Spain to the title as the driving force in midfield. Add to that a contract with just a year left to run and no sign of a renewal, and the picture is complete.

Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme listed the player among his electoral promises, before Rodri became a primary target for president Florentino Pérez, keen to bolster the midfield and answer the demands of the Madrid faithful. But the Spanish giants are not the only ones circling.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported comments by journalist Oriol Domènech on the programme "Tot Costa", where he said: "Barcelona have made contact to test the waters over signing Rodri."

According to Domènech, Frenkie de Jong's injury has forced Barcelona to weigh up a move for a top-class midfielder, making Rodri the ideal fit.

He also noted the player's strong understanding with his Barcelona team-mates in the Spain setup. With just a year left on his deal, City might sanction a sale for a reasonable fee, even for an elite talent who won the 2024 Ballon d'Or.