Dani Carvajal, the former Real Madrid captain now at Getafe, has lifted the lid on his part in last summer's push to bring Rodri, Spain's captain, to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid opened serious talks with Rodri last summer. Then Barcelona swooped in and steered the player towards the Camp Nou instead.

Speaking to El Larguero on Cadena SER, Carvajal was asked whether Rodri's move to Barcelona had taken him by surprise. He replied: "You have to ask Rodri about that too. I spoke to him, he asked me some questions, and I tried to convince him. I think there were others on the other side... I'm sure he has his reasons for choosing to play there (at Barcelona)."

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Asked how badly Real Madrid need a player of Rodri's calibre, he responded: "Any team would want to sign a player like Rodri. He is an incredible player and it's difficult to find one like him. He would be a wonderful addition to any team."

Vinicius Junior's recent struggles came up next. "In every career, there are always difficult moments, and I think Vinicius is going through one of them, especially after his recent sending off," he said. "But he has to stay calm, because he has just renewed his contract, and he is a wonderful player and a special person."

Carvajal has no doubts the Brazilian will bounce back. He added: "I know Vinicius will return to his best because he has overcome tougher situations. I lived through these experiences with him in the dressing room."

Had he ever discussed a possible exit with the winger? He answered: "I haven't had the chance to speak to him in great detail about this matter, but I know that Real Madrid were present in the contract renewal... and I know that he probably wasn't short of offers to leave."