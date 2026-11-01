A strategic bet: Barcelona's talent puts himself under Flick's gaze

Barcelona are hunting for a left-footed centre-back: one with real physical strength and a good touch, a genuine replacement for Gerard Martin.

Hansi Flick keeps calling Alex Campos up to the first team, while Hafiz Gariba is staking his claim with big performances for Barcelona Atletic.

According to Sport, the technical staff's options are growing thanks to the striking emergence of Sergi Mayans. At 17, he is rated the strongest left-footed centre-back in the La Masia academy.

Against Arnedo, coach Juliano Belletti put his faith in Mayans. The teenager started his first match and lasted the full 90 minutes. He had been one of the standout talents of pre-season, until an unfortunate ankle sprain brought his development to a temporary halt.

Next matches BAR Champions League 15:00 AVL

The strong centre-back, who stands close to 1.90 metres, had already made the squad last week for the trip to Olot. Calling Campos and Guille up to the first team also hastened his debut in the Spanish second division.

Belletti leaned on Landry and Caicedo at full-back, while Gariba and Mayans formed the centre-back pairing. The young Catalan struck up an excellent understanding with the Ghanaian and made only a handful of errors.

Arnedo did score through a fleeting attack, but Mayans impressed throughout.

Mayans a strategic bet by Barcelona

Nearly two months out of action, yet Mayans delivered a very high level both on and off the ball.

Belletti gave his display a glowing verdict. He also praised Dani Avila, the other debutant, who earned his chance at the Johan after shaking off an injury of his own.

"Mayans is a player who was working very hard before his injury," said the coach. "We have great confidence in him, as well as in Dani Avila, who was also returning from injury."

Sport had already reported that the reserve team's staff were hugely impressed by Mayans's potential during pre-season.

Sergi Mayans a natural left-footed centre-back

Physical strength is his standout asset. Those exceptional athletic qualities hand him a clear edge in one-on-one duels, winning them more comfortably than most defenders who come through La Masia.

Add to that a good left foot, and he can bring the ball out from the back with precision, whether in short passes or long balls.

Mayans arrived from Reus in the summer of 2018, with the Benjamin B team his first stop in the Catalan academy. He is now into his ninth year at the club, and his development across every level looks hugely promising.

Strong in the air, sharp in build-up, and physically equipped to handle the fiercest strikers, Mayans is a left-footed centre-back who blends defensive cover with playmaking. The potential to go far is clearly there.

He has also represented Spain at various age groups, and he commands plenty of trust within Barcelona thanks to the abilities that have carried him smoothly up the ranks. He began as a full-back, but his obvious physical growth convinced officials his best position was left centre-back.

Belletti believes in the player and wants to keep developing him. Sergi, for his part, knows that playing centre-back for Barcelona demands constant improvement and plenty of work on the technical and tactical details.

Flick handed Bryan Fariñas his debut against Alaves, with Alex Campos, Guille Victor and Ibrima waiting on the bench for their moment. Sergi Mayans's chance will come too. It is only a matter of time.