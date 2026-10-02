The Portuguese Football Federation appear to have backed down in the face of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr captain, after the crisis that erupted within the senior national team over the past few hours.

Ronaldo walked out of Portugal's camp in the Danish capital Copenhagen on Wednesday. He had fallen out with coach Jorge Jesus after being left out of the match against Norway in the second round of the UEFA Nations League.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that the federation will work to end the row between Ronaldo and Jesus during the coming week.

A decisive meeting is the chosen route, bringing together all the parties concerned, Ronaldo and Jesus foremost among them.

According to the newspaper, the federation does not want this crisis to end "the Don's" international career after everything he has given the national team over the years. They believe he deserves an ending befitting his status.

"Marca" also noted a clear shift in the federation's approach. They had issued a statement after Ronaldo's departure insisting the squad remained focused, before the tone softened and thoughts turned to resolving the crisis.

A media clampdown helped. Everyone, the players above all, was banned from discussing the matter at all, something that became clear from the recent words of Portugal player Renato Veiga.

Portugal are now gearing up for a decisive clash with Norway on Sunday in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League group stage. They need a win to reach the semi-finals.

Jesus's side top Group Four with 9 points from three wins over Wales, Norway and Denmark, a full 6 points clear of the three chasing teams.