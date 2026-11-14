Share Follow GOAL on Google

Roberto Mancini, Italy's head coach, affirmed that competing for qualification to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League represents a great source of pride, ahead of the decisive clash against Belgium, scheduled to take place on Sunday evening in the capital, Brussels.

Advertisement

Mancini spoke to "Sky Sports" after the Italian national team wrapped up their final training session at the Appiano Gentile training centre, before the delegation set off for the Belgian capital. The King Baudouin Stadium will host the eagerly anticipated encounter, with Norwegian referee Espen Eskas in the middle.

Italy sit top of Group One in League A on 10 points, ahead of France on goal difference with the same tally. Belgium lie third on 9.

A draw is all Italy need to reach the quarter-finals, whatever happens between France and Turkey, and a win would seal top spot in the group. Belgium, meanwhile, must win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Mancini said, in remarks reported by the "Corriere dello Sport" newspaper: "Is this match worth just three points or more than that? Being here and competing with the others for qualification in the UEFA Nations League is a source of pride for us. We are here and we are striving to achieve our goal, and we can win, despite being aware that the task will not be easy, because Belgium is a great team."

Advertisement Advertisement

Italy's performances have shifted markedly since Mancini returned to the hot seat last September. He began with a 2-0 defeat on home soil to Belgium in Rome, jeered by the fans, before finding his feet with two wins over Turkey and a draw away to France. Then came a 3-1 win over Zinedine Zidane's French side on Thursday evening at the San Siro.

Related Topics

Next matches BEL UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ITA

Reflecting on his team's progress, Mancini said: "Since my arrival, I have always seen positive things, and I expected this improvement, and I maintained my optimism despite the defeat in the first match. We put in a good performance in the second half, and perhaps we deserved to come away with a draw."

The Italy head coach signed off by insisting his side won't change their approach against Belgium: "We will play in our usual way, and I believe the Belgian national team possess good players, who have skill and pace, and the match will not differ much from our encounter against France."

Advertisement

Italy have never lifted the UEFA Nations League since the tournament began in 2018-2019. Their best returns were third place in the 2020-2021 and 2022-2023 editions.

Belgium took the first leg at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome 2-0, Mika Godts and Dodi Lukebakio on the scoresheet.