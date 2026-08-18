One name stands out from Real Madrid's pre-season: Arda Guler. The Turkish star was the most consistent performer over the summer, and much of the team's tactical thinking flowed through him in the opening steps of Jose Mourinho's second spell in charge of the technical staff.

Guler still began his Real Madrid season by missing a penalty against Alcorcon, in a friendly at Valdebebas. The miss left no lasting mark. He shook it off quickly and started producing the levels Mourinho had been waiting for.

Since then, he has carried out every task in the best possible manner. He put in a fine display in attacking midfield, took responsibility for leading his teammates at key moments, and kept looking for spaces and creating danger between the lines. Guler looks like a genuine playmaker, despite the paradox that he never explicitly occupied the role during his previous spell at the club.

The World Cup turned into motivation

Named Turkey's best player at the World Cup, Guler still could not drag his country past the group stage. The disappointment became fuel to keep working.

He attacked pre-season as if it were a test with no room for failure, especially with competition for the midfield positions at Real Madrid set to be fierce. Opportunities to feature are limited, and the big names are everywhere.

Jude Bellingham looms as one of his most direct rivals for the position, particularly with the Englishman's recent return after making do with limited minutes against Gelsenkirchen.

All of this puts Guler in a strong position and gives him a big chance to start the season in the XI against Espanyol in La Liga, according to Spanish newspaper "Marca".

Forget the calculations over the fight for positions. What the Turkish player produced in the friendlies earns him a genuine right to a starting spot. He imposed himself on the pitch, and it has become difficult to ignore what he offered during pre-season.

Will he repeat Ozil's experience with Mourinho?

Given his footballing background and Turkish roots, many Real Madrid fans see echoes of Mesut Ozil in Guler. Ozil had not yet reached global stardom when he joined in 2010, before Mourinho turned him into one of the most prominent members of the side that reached three straight Champions League semi-finals.

The parallels run deeper than background. They stretch to the position, the magical left foot, and the ability to create. So the comparison feels less like a burden on Guler and more like a dream for Real Madrid's supporters, who hope to see him follow in the German's footsteps.

Last season brought Guler a similar moment at this stage, with Xabi Alonso's trust and Jude Bellingham sidelined by injury, but back then he was asked to build attacks close to the playmaker. Now he shows no hesitation in taking on the role, and he has names like Bernardo Silva alongside him to ease the burden and give him more room to roam and hunt for space.

This, precisely, may be the most important factor in his development. With partners able to create and shoulder part of the load, the Turkish star can move more freely, and that freedom is exactly what he seems to need to show his best. The path in front of Arda Guler is clear, and the opportunity is in his hands. What he produced in pre-season says it plainly: Real Madrid may be looking at a new version of the player the fans have long awaited.