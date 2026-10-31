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Real Madrid C.F. v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

A single Arab country that backed Vinicius in the Ballon d'Or race

Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid
Jordan
LaLiga
World Cup
Brazil
Spain
Jordan

A disappointing season for the Brazilian star

Brazilian Vinícius Júnior, the Real Madrid star, was never among the strong contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, which went to England striker Harry Kane.

Why? A disappointing campaign at collective level for both Real Madrid and Brazil at the World Cup, coupled with a sharp drop in his own individual numbers.

Vinícius Júnior ended up 17th in this year's final Ballon d'Or standings.

A hundred journalists cast votes for the Ballon d'Or, yet Vinícius featured on just 8 ballots, among them Jordan's representative, who ranked him 10th.

Next matches
SAN

SAN

LaLiga

01 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

JOR

JOR

Friendlies

17 Nov 2026

AUS

AUS

Here is every vote the Real Madrid star picked up: Mali (fifth place), Cape Verde (seventh), Paraguay (seventh), Brazil (eighth), Guinea (eighth), Kosovo (eighth), Jamaica (tenth), Jordan (tenth).

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