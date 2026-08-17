Aston Villa goalkeeper, Argentina's Emiliano Martinez, will not join Juventus this summer, following talks held between the two clubs.

"The Athletic" had reported that Aston Villa received a fresh offer from Juventus for the 33-year-old, with negotiations narrowing the gap between the two clubs over the value of the deal. The Argentine's personal terms posed no problem.

Juventus, though, will not press ahead. They now turn their attention to other targets between the posts.

All this comes as Aston Villa reach an agreement to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, the man they consider their first choice for the 2026-2027 season.

Villa have pushed the Suzuki negotiations forward alongside the ongoing talks over Martinez's future, and the Japan international will join the English side regardless of what happens to Martinez.

Martinez signed a new five-year contract with Aston Villa in 2024. He was strongly linked with a move away last summer, too.

Manchester United opened talks with him and even submitted a loan offer in the final stages of the transfer window. Villa rejected it.

The Argentine kept his place as a key man for Aston Villa across the past season, featuring in 44 matches as Unai Emery's side finished fourth in the Premier League and lifted the Europa League title.

He was also one of Argentina's standout performers at the World Cup this summer, starting every match before defeat to Spain in the final.

Since arriving from Arsenal in September 2020, Martinez has played 256 matches for Aston Villa.

His departure would cap a summer of major upheaval at Villa Park, following the exits of Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans and Lucas Digne.