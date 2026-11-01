German newspaper "Bild" revealed the latest on Bayern Munich's injury crisis on Sunday, with the Bavarians preparing to face Atletico Madrid next Tuesday at the "Riyadh Air Metropolitano" stadium in the fourth round of the Champions League.

Ismael Saibari has undergone surgery on his ankle and faces at least three months out, according to the report. Serge Gnabry, meanwhile, is nursing a hamstring injury that will sideline him for a period ranging between four and six weeks.

Read also

Only Cristiano is ahead of them: Raphinha matches Messi's historic record

Video: Saibari leaves the Allianz Arena on crutches, and distressing news for Bayern Munich fans

Michael Olise presents a bigger mystery. Doctors have yet to pin down an exact diagnosis, leaving his involvement against Atletico Madrid in doubt.

Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig appeared dizzy after yesterday's match, having taken a strong blow to the head. Bayern continue to monitor his condition closely before deciding on his possible participation in the clash with Los Rojiblancos.

All four picked up their injuries during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena in Munich, in the eighth round of the Bundesliga.

The showdown with Atletico matters enormously for a Bayern side who have drawn their last two Champions League outings: 3-3 with Norway's Viking and 2-2 against England's Arsenal.