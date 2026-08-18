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A Senegalese in the mould of Mané ignites a battle between Al-Ittihad and Al-Diriyah

Transfers
A. Toure
S. Mane
Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad
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Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah vs Al Nassr FC
Al Diriyah
Al Nassr FC
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A new deal edges closer to the Saudi league

A Senegalese player following in the footsteps of his compatriot Sadio Mane, the Al-Nassr star, has sparked a battle between Al-Ittihad and Al-Diriyah during the current summer transfer window.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", citing France's "L'Equipe", report that both Al-Ittihad and Al-Diriyah are keen to sign Senegal's Alpha Toure, the Metz midfielder, in the ongoing summer window.

The two Saudi clubs are locked in a fierce battle with each other, and with several European sides chasing Toure too. Turkey's Corum and Spain's Elche lead that queue.

Both Al-Ittihad and Al-Diriyah want to make use of the 20-year-old, especially as he would be registered as an under-age player under Saudi League regulations.

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King Cup
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
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Al Nassr FC crest
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Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
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Al Ittihad crest
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The French club, according to the report, are open to letting Toure go this summer. They will demand a fee of between 5 and 7 million euros.

Al-Ittihad are already working to add a new midfielder, having signed another Senegalese in the same position, Dion Lopy, from Spain's Almeria.

Curiously, Toure is following Mane's path despite playing in a different position. He began his career with Senegalese club Generation Foot before moving to Metz, the very same start made by the current Al-Nassr star.

Since his promotion to the first team at the French club, the Senegalese midfielder has featured in 53 matches, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

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