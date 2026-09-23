Iraq opened the scoring in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" just 6 minutes into their opening match of the tournament against Oman.

The two sides met today, Wednesday, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, in the first round of the group stage.

Six minutes in, Mohammed Qasim struck. He collected the ball inside the penalty area and lashed it home with his left foot.

It was the first goal of the 27th edition of the Gulf tournament, and Qasim's third for Iraq, this despite him playing his 24th match for the team, according to the Transfermarkt website.

Strangely, Qasim's first two goals for Iraq were also the opening goals in the Arabian Gulf Cup, 7 years ago in the 2019 edition.

He scored both in a single match, itself the opening game of the Gulf 24 tournament, leading the Lions of Mesopotamia to a 2-1 win over Qatar.

The 29-year-old then missed the Gulf 25 and 26 editions. Now he is back, and once again he has scored Iraq's first goal and the first of the tournament.