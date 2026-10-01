Turki Al-Ajma, the famous Saudi media figure, made striking remarks about Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the Portugal camp following his crisis with veteran coach Jorge Jesus.

Read also: An intercontinental shock: has Jesus written the end of Ronaldo with Al-Nassr?

Ronaldo clashed with Jesus over the past days after the Portuguese coach left him out against Norway, despite the forward going through his warm-up routines for a long period. Jesus then poured fuel on the fire. He confirmed that "the Don" would not change his philosophy or his plan, and the Al-Nassr star promptly decided to quit the camp and head to Madrid.

Al-Ajma weighed in on the saga via Saudi network "Thmanyah": "It is clear that Jesus is not joking. He has taken a firm decision, despite Cristiano Ronaldo's value."

He added: "In some stories the hero lives, but in Ronaldo's story 'the hero died', and this is natural for the Don's tale, as it had to end this way."

His verdict was blunt. "Ronaldo is of great value without the slightest doubt, but from my point of view this is the end of the historic journey."



