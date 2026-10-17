A Saudi attack hits Hamdallah: he plays for himself and his time is up!

Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, of Saudi side Al-Taawoun, has come under fierce media attack over his performances since joining "Al-Sukkari" during the last summer transfer window, having so far failed to provide the goalscoring boost that was expected. The veteran forward's future is now in doubt, given the club's ambitions of competing for the top places.

Six matches into the Saudi Roshn League season, Hamdallah has racked up 522 minutes. He has two goals and not a single assist to show for them, according to statistics from the Saudi Professional League.

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That return falls well short of what you'd expect from a striker used to challenging for the top scorer's award, particularly as Al-Taawoun signed him to benefit from his vast experience and his ability to settle matches.

Media figure and sports critic Adel Al-Buti took aim at the deal on the "Al-Arabiya" network of channels, arguing that the club could have spent its money on a younger striker with far more to offer technically in the coming period.

"Al-Taawoun did not need Hamdallah. The club has the money to recruit foreign strikers who are younger and better technically," Al-Buti said, before turning his fire on the player himself. "Hamdallah plays for himself and will not benefit Al-Taawoun, and his time is up from my point of view."

Battal Al-Qaws, presenter of the programme "Fil Marma", backed part of that criticism. The media figure reckons Hamdallah's decline stretches back beyond his current spell with Al-Taawoun to last season, when the Moroccan also failed to deliver the level expected of him.