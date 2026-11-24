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Real Madrid are closing in on settling an important matter concerning the future of one of their biggest stars, having made significant progress in talks over a contract extension for Jude Bellingham. The move reflects the board's determination to keep the English midfielder at the heart of the team's project for many years to come, and aims to secure his services until 2031.

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Real Madrid's talks with Bellingham have reached an advanced stage, according to The Athletic. A deal is expected that would make him one of the highest earners in European football, with his salary approaching that of his Brazilian team-mate Vinicius Junior. Kylian Mbappe would remain the top earner at the Spanish giants.

Bellingham, 23, earns around €15 million a year after tax under his current contract, which runs until June 2029.

Madrid started working on revised terms last September. They know how important he is to the squad and want to reward what he's delivered since joining by extending his contract by two more years.

His new wage is expected to come close to Vinicius's. The Brazilian secured around €600,000 a week net last summer. It's a measure of the status Bellingham now holds at Real Madrid after becoming one of the team's key figures.

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Nor is this just about the Englishman. It's part of a wider plan to tie the squad's key pillars down to long-term deals.

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Madrid are still negotiating a new contract for Uruguayan Fede Valverde, having recently tied down Turkey's Arda Guler and France's Aurelien Tchouameni on deals running until 2032.

The club want to keep their core intact and steer clear of complicated contract situations involving players central to their plans for the seasons ahead.

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Bellingham has been in fine form this season. He's scored six goals and kept his place in the starting line-up under Jose Mourinho, who recently called him a unique player.

He could be rested for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, but Belgian team-mate Thibaut Courtois has been full of praise, holding him up as the model of a player with a constant hunger to win.

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Courtois said Bellingham is desperate to win and doesn't hide his anger when things don't go his way. He called him a leader on the pitch with an exceptional mentality, someone who gives everything to help the team. Real Madrid need players with that kind of spirit, he added, and the midfielder's passion and desire to win are of real value to the group, especially in games that demand strong character.

The goalkeeper also highlighted Bellingham's physical qualities despite his young age. The midfielder has huge energy, Courtois explained, which lets him keep running for long periods, and opponents find it hard to take the ball off him once he sets off with it. He also pointed to Bellingham's commitment to training and his work in the gym. His physical condition feeds directly into the team's performances, Courtois said, and Real Madrid look better when the Englishman is fully fit.