A revolution in Barcelona's line-up against Getafe

Hansi Flick has named his Barcelona side to face Getafe this evening, Saturday, at the Spotify Camp Nou in the eighth round of La Liga.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the German had already flagged some of the changes in his press conference, among them the return of Joan García in goal and a first start for Gabriel Jesus.

Flick still had a surprise up his sleeve. He opted to overhaul much of his side, leaving both Pau Cubarsí and Pedri on the bench.

Barcelona's line-up was as follows:

Joan García, Koundé, Eric García, Gerard Martín, Espart, Rodri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Gabriel Jesus, Gordon

Alongside Cubarsí and Pedri on the bench sit Szczęsny, Livaković, Cancelo, Baldé, Bryan Faríñez, Fermín López, Karim Adeyemi, Marc Bernal and Hamza Abdelkarim.

Barcelona are without Raphinha, Christensen, Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji.