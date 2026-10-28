Barcelona have thrown every medical resource they have at accelerating the recovery of their injured players, with the defensive line now the team's biggest weak point under Hansi Flick.

Four defenders are currently in the club's clinic. The latest to join the list is Xavi Espart, ruled out for seven weeks with a torn ligament in his right ankle. He suffered it in the Clasico after a violent challenge from Aurelien Tchouameni.

Espart is effectively out until 2027, so the medical staff are focusing entirely on the trio, according to sources at "AS": Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia.

Kounde: the closest bet

The French defender has the best chance of returning this week. He did not train with the group on Wednesday, and his involvement in the Clasico hung in the balance until the last moment, but all the signs point to a recovery from the ankle sprain and a shot at the Alaves match next Saturday.

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Any involvement would carry real risk. He will have completed two training sessions with the team at best, with just five days left before kick-off.

Christensen and Eric: the return draws near

Andreas Christensen, out for five weeks with a tear in his left quadriceps muscle, should be ready for the Champions League tie against Aston Villa on 3 November. He will start on the bench and come on if needed.

Eric Garcia's situation is murkier. He went down on 17 October during the Real Betis match with a tear in the rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh, and the initial estimate put his absence at three to four weeks.

At best, and with extra effort, he will be ready for the top clash against Atletico Madrid on 8 November at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Nobody inside the dressing room rules out bringing that date forward, even for the Champions League match, given how tricky Alaves promise to be. Pull it off and it would be a major win for the medical staff, who would have shaved a full week off the absence.



