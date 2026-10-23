Morocco's Yassine Bounou faces a stern test against Al-Qadisiyah. The Al-Hilal goalkeeper, one of the Saudi Pro League's finest, comes up against one of the division's deadliest attacks in a clash loaded with intrigue.

No keeper has kept more clean sheets in this edition of the Roshn League than Bounou. His five shutouts underline his value to Al-Hilal's defensive system and his nerve in the biggest matches.

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This challenge feels different, though. Al-Qadisiyah have scored 24 goals, the second-best attacking return in the competition, and they sit top of the table. That puts Al-Hilal's defence in front of a genuine examination.

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Leading the line are Mexico's Julian Quinones and Italy's Mateo Retegui, a pair capable of settling any game. Both thrive on sniffing out chances and drifting into the penalty area, forcing Al-Hilal's back line to track them with total concentration.

The danger does not end with that duo. Ghana's Bonsu Baah offers extra options in the final third, while the Netherlands' Tijjani Reijnders is a serious weapon from midfield. His ability to drive forward and manufacture openings makes the task even harder for Bounou and his team-mates.

Bounou's brilliance alone will not guarantee a clean sheet. Al-Hilal must smother Al-Qadisiyah's playmakers, choke off the space and steer clear of the errors that gift easy chances, especially against a leader with so many ways to hurt you.

Five clean sheets against 24 goals. All eyes turn to a fixture that will show whether Bounou's wall can withstand the storm, a test that could hand the Moroccan a fresh lift or prove that Al-Qadisiyah's attack can breach the toughest defensive barriers in the Roshn League.