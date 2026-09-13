A refereeing expert reveals to Koora: did Real Madrid deserve a penalty against Vallecano?

Refereeing expert Bruno Paixao has revealed his opinion on the penalty awarded to Real Madrid against Rayo Vallecano during the two sides' La Liga match.

Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a big 4-1 victory in the match held yesterday, Saturday evening, at the "Santiago Bernabeu" stadium in the fifth round of La Liga.

In the 13th minute, Alvaro Carreras set off down the left flank and drove into the penalty area. The Real Madrid full-back was then caught by visiting defender Florian Lejeune.

Spanish referee Victor Verdura pointed to the spot, and Kylian Mbappe stepped up to fire the Whites in front.

Rayo Vallecano's players surrounded Verdura and demanded he consult the video assistant referee. Their argument? Lejeune's contact on Carreras's foot never warranted a penalty.

Bruno Paixao disagreed. The former Portuguese referee told Kooora in exclusive statements that "the referee's decision was correct".

He explained: "Carreras played the ball first, while the defender committed a clear foul against him. Therefore the referee's decision was correct."

Spain's referees' committee is set to reveal its verdict on the controversial call after the fifth-round La Liga matches wrap up, through its weekly programme "Review Time".

Read also:

Exclusive to Kooora: refereeing expert mocks the Mbappe penalty decision: we're not playing basketball!

Who is Bruno Paixao?

IMAGO

Born in 1974, Bruno Paixao ranks among the most prominent former Portuguese referees. He officiated in a number of major competitions during his career, including the Portuguese league alongside various European competitions.

Paixao's refereeing career began in 1990 and ran until 2018. He took charge of his first Primeira Liga match in 1997, before making his name on the domestic and continental scene.

Between 2004 and 2012 he held the international badge. UEFA also classified him among their first category of referees during the 2012-2013 season, and he went on to officiate matches in various domestic and international competitions throughout his career.

Off the pitch, Paixao worked as an engineer in industrial production, combining his professional career with his long service in refereeing.

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