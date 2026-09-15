A quick comment from Waleed Al-Farraj on Al-Nassr's four-goal defeat: so what did he say?

Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Farraj has had his say on Al-Nassr's chastening night in the UAE, where hosts Al-Ain ran out 4-0 winners on Tuesday evening in the first round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Nassr were dreadful. A string of defensive errors left them chasing shadows, and their Asian campaign began with a hammering.

Hussein Rahimi grabbed a brace (25', 63'), before Soufiane Rahimi (72') and Giorgos Giakoumakis (85') completed the rout.

Al-Farraj posted on his account on "X": "Heavy.. but perhaps it will be a jolt followed by a swift remedy".

Domestically, things look brighter. Al-Nassr sit third in the Saudi Roshn Pro League on 16 points from 7 matches, with 5 wins, a draw and a single defeat.

Catastrophic errors have plagued the side since the season began, particularly in defence and goal, and the fans are furious.

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