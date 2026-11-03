A puzzle baffling Flick: Barcelona in trouble before the Aston Villa clash

Barcelona head into their European clash with Aston Villa weighing up some complex tactical calculations. Defensive absences have narrowed Hansi Flick's options, leaving the German coach facing more than one question mark, particularly at right-back and left-back, where injuries have stripped him of cover.

The Spotify Camp Nou hosts this eagerly awaited encounter on Tuesday, pitting Barcelona against Aston Villa in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase. The Catalan side are desperate to restore their continental balance and stop leaking goals.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that Flick will tackle the match without every one of his injured players, forcing him to dig for solutions among those still fit. The back line is his biggest headache.

Full-back is the puzzle that matters most. Flick has yet to decide whether to hand Baldé a starting role or turn instead to Fariñas on the right and João Cancelo on the left, backing up the central pairing of Cubarsí and Gerard Martín, with Juan García keeping his place in goal.

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The coach left the door ajar for a return at left-back, hinting in Monday's remarks that he had not ruled out bringing the Sant Andreu de la Barca player back to the position. That only deepens the uncertainty over which defensive quartet will start.

Why does it carry such weight? Because Barcelona have conceded in their last 17 consecutive matches in the competition. The visit of Aston Villa becomes another test of Flick's ability to strike the balance between defence and attack.

Beyond the back line, few other changes look likely. Pedri and Rodri should anchor the midfield, with Fermín López ahead of them as the playmaker, Gordon on the left wing, Lamine Yamal on the right and Raphinha leading the line.

Flick continues to trust his young talents too. He has called up the trio of Álex Camps, Guille Víctor and Hamza, and all three are expected to stay in the team's plans over the coming weeks.

Training also featured goalkeeper Iker Rodríguez alongside Aurian Gourin, who came in to replace Ibrima Tounkara. Tounkara has dropped to the under-19 side for the Youth League after failing to meet UEFA's eligibility conditions for the reserve team.

The Aston Villa clash opens a hugely important week. Another tough test awaits on Sunday, away to Atlético Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, in a match that could shape the La Liga title race directly before the international break.

Caught between a European test against Aston Villa and a mouthwatering domestic duel with Atlético Madrid, Flick faces two major checkpoints to gauge his team's ambitions. It starts at the Camp Nou, where Barcelona must shake off their defensive crisis and take a result that strengthens their Champions League standing.