A Premier League star ignites a transfer market battle between Barcelona and Liverpool

Barcelona continue to monitor talents capable of strengthening their ranks, and Switzerland's Johan Manzambi has now entered the Catalan club's orbit on the back of his striking recent form in the English Premier League.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Barcelona are not closing the door on opportunities in the transfer market, even in positions that look well stocked on paper.

Rodri is the most recent example. The Catalan side's midfield hardly looked short of options, with Pedri, De Jong, Gavi, Bernal, Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez all boasting the quality to start or play an important role within the rotation.

Yet when the right opportunity arrives, you have to take it. That is exactly what happened with Rodri, after Deco moved to complete the deal and handed the player the number 16 shirt.

The same scenario may repeat itself with Johan Manzambi, the Swiss midfielder playing under Unai Emery at Aston Villa, who has dazzled opponents and Premier League fans alike.

Wearing the number 44 shirt, the midfielder has scored three goals and provided two assists in his last four matches, having fully recovered from the knee pain that had troubled him since the World Cup.

These exceptional levels, though, began long before. A standout season at former club Freiburg brought seven goals and nine assists and earned him the Europa League's best young player award. He then went to the World Cup and became one of the tournament's most prominent discoveries, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the Switzerland shirt, before a knee problem ruled him out of the match against Argentina and kept him sidelined at the start of the season.

Aston Villa struck a deal with Freiburg for the versatile Swiss midfielder, capable of filling multiple roles across the pitch, for 60 million euros. That made him the most expensive signing in the English club's history under Unai Emery.

His big displays over recent months have started to turn heads across Europe.

TEAMtalk journalist Graeme Bailey named Barcelona among the interested clubs, alongside Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Deco's sporting management are tracking the development of the 21-year-old as a possible option to strengthen the squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

A departure could sharpen the urgency. Prising the young talent away from Villa will be anything but straightforward.

The fee is expected to be the biggest obstacle for any club chasing his services.