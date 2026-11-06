A Portuguese journalist: What happened with Ronaldo is a disgrace to us!

Portuguese journalist Luis Vilar has launched a fiery broadside over his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to retire, branding the manner of "the Don's" exit from the national team a disgrace.

Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football yesterday, Thursday, drawing the curtain on a remarkable career. He won three titles along the way: two UEFA Nations League crowns and one European Championship. He also scored 146 goals and provided 45 assists in 234 matches.

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Speaking on the programme "In the Goal" on the " Al Arabiya " network, Vilar said: "Everyone in Portugal was shocked by Ronaldo's decision to retire."

He added: "Ronaldo took the decision to retire because he does not want to play under the leadership of Jorge Jesus, but the coach handled him in the wrong way, because we are currently talking about the best player in Portugal's history."

"Ronaldo was and will always remain the best player in Portugal's history forever," he continued. "I agree that the Don did not deliver stunning performances, but the national team was also not good, and he cannot be blamed for everything."

His parting shot was damning: "Ronaldo gave a lot to Portugal and should have been appreciated as required, because he is a legend of football."