A photo and three words: Yamal takes aim at Galatasaray star with a burning question

Lamine Yamal has hit back at Mario Lemina. The Barcelona teenager stole the show against Galatasaray in the Champions League, then turned to social media to twist the knife on the Turkish side's midfielder.

Posting a picture of himself on Instagram holding the man of the match award, Yamal wrote across it: "Does he know me now?" The jibe pointed straight at the Gabonese's earlier remarks, which had stirred up plenty of noise before the two sides met in Europe.

Old comments light the fuse





It all began back in August 2025. Asked about Lamine Yamal, Lemina left Barcelona fans scratching their heads with his reply: "Who is Lamine Yamal? I don't know him, I know Leroy Sane."

Those words resurfaced in the build-up to Barcelona against Galatasaray, shared far and wide by the media and the Catalan club's supporters, with everyone waiting to see what the young Spanish winger would do about it.

Three minutes that turned the picture around

Yamal answered on the pitch. Barcelona won 4-1 on Tuesday night in their second group game of the Champions League.

The Spaniard was at his sharpest, laying on two assists inside three minutes at the start of the second half as Barca ran riot on Turkish soil. For the travelling support, it was the perfect riposte to Lemina.

Tempers flared early, too. Yamal and Lemina went at each other in the opening stages, the clash spilling into a minor altercation before the referee stepped in to calm things down.

Direct mockery

Ninety minutes of football weren't enough for Yamal. He went back to Instagram after the final whistle, using the man of the match photo to drag Lemina's words back into the spotlight from a fresh angle.

So the Galatasaray man's old quote became the punchline, while Yamal underlined exactly what he brings to this Barcelona side. He was central to a thumping European win that has given his team a serious lift in the competition.







