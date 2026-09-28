A painful blow for Kylian Mbappé's younger brother

Ethan Mbappé, brother of French star Kylian Mbappé and a midfielder for Lille, has been dealt a painful blow. UEFA have confirmed he will miss three Champions League matches after handing him a suspension.

The midfielder saw red during Lille's clash with Real Betis, a game that ended in a 3-2 defeat for the French side, after he caught Spanish defender Natan with his elbow. That incident will now cost him a lengthy spell out of his side's continental campaign.

According to L'Équipe, UEFA opted to suspend Ethan Mbappé for three matches. He will miss the trip to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on 13 October, the meeting with Galatasaray on 21 October, and the visit to Bodø/Glimt in Norway on 3 November.

Kylian Mbappé's brother can return to Champions League action for Lille's clash with Bayern Munich on 25 November, once his ban has run its course, according to French website Foot Mercato.











