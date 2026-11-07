A nightmare that never ends: Genoa crash into Milan's impenetrable wall

Milan face a tricky trip to Genoa tomorrow, Sunday, at the Luigi Ferraris in the eleventh round of Serie A, a clash loaded with subplots and striking numbers for both sides.

The Rossoneri arrive with a commanding record against Genoa and a run of solid away results behind them. Standing in their way is a side on the up, winners of three in a row and desperate to extend a revival that could end a drought stretching back years.

Opta have crunched the most notable numbers and facts around the fixture, laying bare Milan's historical dominance, Genoa's ambitions and the form of several standout names.

Milan's record against Genoa

- Milan have not lost any of their last 10 Serie A meetings with Genoa, winning six and drawing four. Since 2020-2021, Genoa are the second team the Rossoneri have faced without defeat in the competition, level with others and behind Hellas Verona, against whom they are unbeaten in 12 games.

Next matches GEN Serie A 09:00 MIL

- Four straight away wins over Genoa in Serie A sit on Milan's ledger. Only three sides have handed the Rossoneri a longer current away winning run in the competition: Hellas Verona (7 wins), Messina (5 wins) and Pisa (5 wins).

- Milan have scored 21 goals in their first 10 Serie A matches this season. The last Rossoneri coach to post a better tally after 11 games was Cesare Maldini in 1972, when the team hit 25.

- Two wins and three draws have come from Milan's first five away matches in Serie A this season. The Rossoneri have gone unbeaten through their first six away games in a single campaign three times between 2020-2021 and 2025-2026, matching Inter and Napoli. Keep the run going and they will stand alone as the only team to manage it four times in that period.

Genoa chasing a feat absent since 2009

- Three Serie A wins on the spin have Genoa believing, and they want a fourth against Milan. The Rossoblu last strung together four straight wins in a single campaign between March and April 2009.

- Home form reads three wins, one draw and two defeats from Genoa's first six Serie A matches this season. They have not managed four wins in their first seven home games since 2015-2016, when Gian Piero Gasperini was in charge.

- Genoa have scored four goals inside the opening 15 minutes in Serie A this season, matching Frosinone, Atalanta, Lazio and Roma, with Milan leading on five. The flip side is damning. Genoa stand alone with nothing in the final 15 minutes, while Milan have managed just one in that window.

Stars under the microscope

- Stephan El Shaarawy keeps delivering, with an assist in each of his last two Serie A outings. He has played 83 games in a Milan shirt in the competition, scoring 21. A goal contribution tomorrow would make him, at 34 years and 12 days, the second oldest player in Genoa's history to register one in three consecutive league matches since 2004-2005, behind Domenico Criscito, who did it in 2021 aged 34 years and 269 days.

- Adrien Rabiot is enjoying a superb campaign, with five goals and three assists in his first eight Serie A matches this season. The last midfielder to better that over the first nine games of a single season was Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in 2022-2023, who contributed to 10 goals with three strikes and seven assists. The Frenchman has also had a hand in a goal in each of his last five matches, a run no Milan midfielder has topped since Kaka in 2004, when he contributed to seven in a row.

- Diego Moreira is making quite a start at Milan, contributing to seven goals in his first six Serie A matches with four goals and three assists. Since 2004-2005, no other player has had a hand in more during his first six games for the Rossoneri, matching the record set by Mario Balotelli in 2013. Nobody has ever broken the seven-goal barrier across their first seven matches with the club.