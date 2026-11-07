Paris Saint-Germain rolled on. The French champions made it seven league wins from seven this season, 2026-27, beating Troyes 1-0 on Saturday night in the tenth round.

Illia Zabarnyi settled it for Luis Enrique's men, firing home the only goal of the night in the 39th minute.

For Enrique, the victory carried a touch of nostalgia. The Spaniard matched the best winning run of his managerial career, 11 straight victories, a tally he last hit with Barcelona between January and February 2015, according to Opta.

PSG's club record still stands clear of that mark. Laurent Blanc's side strung together 16 wins in a row between December 2015 and February 2016, according to Stats Foot.

Next matches ATM LaLiga 15:00 BAR Watch

Enrique drew level with Blanc in another respect too. PSG have now scored 269 league goals under the Spaniard, matching the exact total Blanc registered during the Qatari ownership era.

Read also: Video: the 7th minute shakes Lisbon: Sporting fans bid farewell to Ronaldo in their own way