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imago-sport-1079442601.jpgEibner
Abdelmawgood Samir
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A new ranking for Morocco in the FIFA standings after the Mali match

Morocco vs Mali
Morocco
Mali
Friendlies
Botola Pro
Morocco
Mali

What is it?

Morocco have slipped to seventh in FIFA's live rankings after Sunday evening's 1-1 draw with Mali in a friendly at the Grand Stade de Tanger.

The Atlas Lions had recently risen to fifth in the world, wins over Gabon and Lesotho in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying lifting them up the order, with Brazil's defeat to Australia also helping their cause. The draw with Mali has cost them two places.

Morocco now sit on 1805.34 points. Portugal have climbed to fifth with 1807.69 points after a thrilling 2-1 win over Norway in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League.

Brazil take sixth on 1806.51 points, leaving just a handful of points between the three sides as results during the international break reshape the leading positions.

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