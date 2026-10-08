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Real Madrid CF v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

A new move: Real Madrid legend edges closer to the world of coaching

LaLiga
Real Madrid
T. Kroos
Spain
Germany

Toni Kroos is edging closer to the dugout. The Real Madrid and Germany legend has told the Spanish Football Federation he wants to join the coaching course reserved for professional players.

According to AS, Kroos currently holds a coaching qualification recognised up to the third division.

The German has informed the Spanish Football Federation of his wish to take the course dedicated to professional players, due to run during the 2027-2028 season.

Passing it earns the A licence, which allows its holder to coach teams in any division.

His current accreditation lets him sit on the bench as an assistant coach. It does not permit him to take charge as head coach, whether in the first or second division.

Real Madrid weighed up bringing Kroos back into the club's structure last year. His visits to the academy that bears his name keep him close to Los Blancos and ensure he is not forgotten.

Kroos continues to work at the academy he founded in Boadilla, relishing the chance to help the next generation develop and grow.

Two years on from his retirement, he has started to view the touchline as a possible destination within the sport that made him one of the best players in the world.

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