Injuries keep piling up at Al Nassr, even after their latest win over Uzbekistan's Nefchi in the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Saudi side saw off Nefchi 3-1 last Monday in the second round of the league phase of the Asian competition.

Kingsley Coman and Mohamed Simakan both picked up injuries in that match. Neither Frenchman took part in the capital club's training session yesterday, Wednesday.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report a third player also missed the session: young defender Rakan Al Ghamdi, who had been due back in team training today, Thursday.

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According to the newspaper, the 21-year-old felt fresh pain in the area of his knee injury. His return has been pushed back to the beginning of next November.

Al Ghamdi had caught the eye in impressive fashion on his outing with the first team in the 4-0 defeat by UAE outfit Al Ain, in the first round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Next up for Al Nassr is Neom, at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh on Tuesday, in the tenth round of the Roshn League.