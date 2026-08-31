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FBL-EUR-C3-FERENCVAROS-TRABZONSPORAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

A new honour: a street in Turkey named after Salah

Trabzonspor
Super Lig
M. Salah
Türkiye
Egypt

The municipal council of the Yomra district has decided to name one of Turkey's streets after Egyptian Mohamed Salah, the Trabzonspor star.

Salah, a recent arrival at Trabzonspor, will live on Selvi Street in the Kaşüstü neighbourhood, which belongs to the Yomra district.

The Haberler website reported that renovation works are ongoing at the home where Salah will reside, and the Egyptian star is expected to move in soon.

Based on a proposal by Yomra mayor Mustafa Bıyık, the council plans to rename the street on which Salah's home sits "Mohamed Salah Street".

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Writing on X, the mayor of Yomra said they feel immense happiness that Salah will live in the district.

He continued: "Salah is one of the most important signings, not only in the history of Trabzonspor, but also in the history of Turkish football. We feel great pride and happiness that a star of this stature among the world's football stars will live in Yomra."

He noted: "Salah's residence in Yomra will also make a great contribution to the commercial value and distinctive brand of our district. The presence of a world footballer of this level and fame in Yomra represents something special for us, and that is why we want to name the street on which he will live within our district after Salah, and to make this period an immortal part of Yomra's history."

The council is expected to approve the change to Mohamed Salah Street this week, with the renaming procedures set to follow once the decision is issued. 

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