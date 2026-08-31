The municipal council of the Yomra district has decided to name one of Turkey's streets after Egyptian Mohamed Salah, the Trabzonspor star.

Salah, a recent arrival at Trabzonspor, will live on Selvi Street in the Kaşüstü neighbourhood, which belongs to the Yomra district.

The Haberler website reported that renovation works are ongoing at the home where Salah will reside, and the Egyptian star is expected to move in soon.

Based on a proposal by Yomra mayor Mustafa Bıyık, the council plans to rename the street on which Salah's home sits "Mohamed Salah Street".