Germany's inconsistency rolls on. Another goalless draw, this time against Greece, saw the side drop more points in the UEFA Nations League despite the seismic change on the touchline, with Jürgen Klopp taking charge as head coach after the World Cup finals.

Germany could not make their meeting with Greece count. Two points slipped away against the same opponent who had already beaten them 1-0 in the second round, a result that only sharpened the doubts hanging over the Machines right now.

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Greece were not the only stumble. Germany opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, then claimed their solitary win so far against Serbia in the previous round, running out 2-0 victors.

One win, two draws and one defeat. That is the sum of Germany's Nations League campaign so far, points leaking away match after match from a side that hoped to find stability and return in force under Klopp.

German fans dreamed big when Klopp arrived. His vast experience and his knack for building competitive teams promised plenty. The results, though, tell a different story. The struggles grind on, both in the win column and in holding form from one game to the next.

Pressure is building on Klopp and his players after the Greece stalemate. They have wasted another chance to climb the group and now need to put things right fast in the matches ahead, if they want to finish their Nations League campaign on a stronger note and show a very different face from the one on display so far.