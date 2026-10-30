A new face in Barcelona's expected line-up against Alavés

Spanish newspaper "Marca" have revealed Barcelona's expected line-up for today's clash with Deportivo Alavés at the Spotify Camp Nou in the 11th round of La Liga. Bryan Fariñas features in the back line amid the defensive crisis gripping the Catalan side.

The youngster hasn't appeared for the first team yet, despite coach Hansi Flick's belief in his ability on the training ground and his refusal to let him join Girona last summer.

Flick has praised Fariñas's intelligence and his versatility across more than one position. In yesterday's press conference, he confirmed the youngster deserves his chance.

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His chance comes amid a severe defensive crisis. Jules Koundé is out with an ankle injury, with Andreas Christensen, Eric García and Xavi Espart also sidelined.

"AS" confirmed that Flick recovered none of his injured players before the Alavés clash, while "Mundo Deportivo" reported that the coach had already trialled Fariñas at right-back in training, with João Cancelo on the left.

"Marca" expect Flick to name the following line-up: Joan García, Bryan Fariñas, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo, Rodri, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Anthony Gordon and Raphinha.

Barcelona go into the match top of La Liga on 27 points. Alavés sit seventh with 12.

The Catalan side are looking to bounce back from two straight defeats: a 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and a 2-1 reverse against Real Madrid in La Liga.