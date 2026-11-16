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Germany produced one of their strongest performances in the UEFA Nations League, settling their clash with the Netherlands with five goals in the sixth round of the group stage on Monday. The result came as a shock to the Dutch, who went into the game full of confidence after some eye-catching attacking displays, but Germany imposed their rhythm and ruthlessly turned their chances into goals.

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Five goals isn't just a heavy scoreline. It's a rare figure in Dutch competitive history. According to Stats Foot, the last time the Netherlands conceded five in an official match was on 16 July 1952, against Brazil (B) in the preliminary qualifiers for the Olympic Games.

They did ship five on one other occasion, the same source notes, but that came in a friendly against Belgium on 4 September 1999.

This is now the heaviest "official" defeat in the Dutch national team's history. They have suffered a heavier loss, but in a friendly: a 7-0 thrashing on 21 October 1959, again at the hands of Germany.

In the space of three days, the Netherlands went from a 7-0 rout of Greece to a 5-0 hammering by Germany. Spanish statistician Alexis, known as "Mister Chip", pointed out that Turkey suffered a similar swing at the 1954 World Cup, beating South Korea 7-0 before losing 7-2 to Germany just three days later. The Dutch have been here before, too. In October 1959 they beat Belgium 9-1, then lost 7-0 to the Germans, although 17 days separated those two matches.

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Germany exploited the space behind the Dutch defence, particularly whenever the Netherlands ramped up the attacking pressure. They looked more organised in quick transitions and clearly capable of turning possession and provocation into dangerous balls inside the penalty area.

The Netherlands boast a strong attacking line, but the match exposed a fragility in their defensive balance against a quick, well-organised opponent. The Dutch had the upper hand in creating chances. Germany punished every lapse in cover and every delay in getting back.

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The result sealed top spot in Group 2 of League A for Germany on 11 points. They edge out the Netherlands, also on 11, on head-to-head record, and both sides go through to the quarter-finals. Greece moved up to 11 points with a 1-0 win over Serbia but finished third. Serbia ended bottom without a point and go straight back down to League B.

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