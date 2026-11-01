Al-Ittihad have been dealt a fresh blow. Colombian midfielder Richard Rios has damaged his ankle ligaments, and the news raises real concern over how long he could be sidelined, especially with the team facing a run of important fixtures in the weeks ahead.

Read also.. Postponement scenario on the horizon: the 2027 Asian Cup sparks controversy once again!

In an official statement, the club confirmed that medical examinations revealed an injury to the fibular ligament of the ankle. Rios is now following a prescribed programme of treatment and rehabilitation, though the statement stopped short of specifying the grade of the injury or how long he will be out.

How long the Colombian stays out depends entirely on the severity. A grade one fibular ligament injury usually keeps a player out for two to three weeks. A grade two problem can stretch to between six and eight weeks, depending on the extent of the damage and how the player responds to treatment.

Next matches ITT AFC Champions League Elite 13:15 ALA

Read also.. Exclusive to Koooora.. Soufiane Rahimi, a headache for Wahbi

Pinning down a return date therefore hinges on the examinations and the medical assessment of his condition. Al-Ittihad have yet to reveal whether the injury is grade one or grade two, which makes any firm talk of a timeline premature.

The timing could hardly be worse. With one of their midfielders now out, the coaching staff must rearrange their options and cover his absence over the coming matches, all while juggling the demands of a packed and pressured schedule.

Al-Ameed supporters now wait on news of the player's progress through rehabilitation, hoping the injury is a minor one and the lay-off short. For now, they are left waiting on an official update to clarify the grade of the injury and when Rios might be back on the pitch.