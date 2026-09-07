A press report revealed today, Monday, details of Real Madrid's final training session ahead of their clash with Inter Milan tomorrow, Tuesday, at the start of their Champions League campaign.

The newspaper "AS" said that things are going well with Tchouaméni, who continues to progress excellently.

He trained with the team for the second day running and looked normal, confirming that the pain had disappeared. Now Real Madrid must manage his return carefully to avoid any setbacks.

That caution effectively rules Tchouaméni out of the starting line-up for tomorrow's match against Inter Milan in the Champions League, though he still has a chance of making the squad list.

It's a positive development. Yesterday, his chances of making the list were almost non-existent.

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Training without bandages, Tchouaméni took cautious steps and showed no signs of concern. Everything looked normal. His next step is to regain his physical fitness.

Today's session brought no notable surprises. Thiago and Endrick also took part again and showed promising signs, giving them a good chance of joining the team, though neither is expected to start.

Four players will definitely miss the Inter Milan match. Asensio still has a few weeks to go before returning, as Mourinho himself announced in a press conference. Militão will be out for about a month. Mendy, recently excluded from the Champions League list, is not expected back before Christmas at the earliest, while Rodrygo should also return around January.

Lunin did not train this morning due to flu, and his place in the squad will stay in doubt until the last moment.