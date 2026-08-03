Jadon Sancho's career has been turned on its head in the space of a few months. His form dipped, yet he still won the Europa League with Aston Villa before his contract with Manchester United, the club that owned him, expired last June.

With no new destination in sight, the former Manchester City player is rediscovering his touch at a tenth-division side.

Not long ago, Sancho was the darling of English football. Widely rated as the country's most promising young talent, he had broken records with Manchester City and England's youth teams before turning into a star at Borussia Dortmund.

His displays in Germany earned him a move to Manchester United for more than 80 million euros, a fee that piled on more pressure than he had ever faced.

The stay proved brief and the chances were few. A promising talent became a major disappointment he could not shake off. His career unravelled into a run of loans, at Chelsea and Aston Villa, until he tore up his United contract.

According to the newspaper "AS", the 26-year-old is now training alone at a sports facility belonging to Felixstowe Football Club, a tenth-division outfit and the highest level in the North West Counties Football League, which showed off the sessions on social media.

Sancho said: "You have wonderful facilities. This is the first time I have seen a good pitch in this area, apart from the pitches of Manchester United and Manchester City."

Several clubs have been linked with Sancho during the transfer window, with even Atletico Madrid mentioned as a possible landing spot. But with no concrete news emerging, and after Felixstowe crowed about training the forward on its ground, the club had to clarify that there was no chance of him joining the team.

A statement on their social media accounts made the position clear: Sancho is "not on a trial with the club and there are no negotiations under way".

He is simply using the facilities for private sessions to keep himself fit.

Felixstowe also take pride in the fact that "our training pitch and facilities make Felixstowe a place where players of this level feel comfortable while training".

They praised the England international's professionalism, humility and generosity too, noting that he greeted the fans after every training session.