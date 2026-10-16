Rugby is in mourning after the death of South African Hyron Andrews, the former Sale player, at the age of 31. He fell at the hotel where Johannesburg Lions were staying, hours before Saturday's meeting with French side La Rochelle in the European Champions Cup.

The South African Rugby Union confirmed in an official statement that Andrews' death was the result of "an accident", explaining that the player lost his life after falling. The incident has shocked his team-mates, his family and the rugby community in his country.

Rudolf Straeuli, chief executive of Johannesburg Lions, said the club had received news of the death with profound sadness. Andrews was not merely a talented player but a cherished member of the team's family, he stressed, having joined them during the current season.

Straeuli added that the club extends its sincere condolences to the late player's wife, Maighlin, and their two children, Hendrix and Emerson, along with his family and friends. His memory, he emphasised, would remain present among his team-mates and all who knew him.

In tribute to the player, the Lions decided to go ahead with their match against La Rochelle. A minute's silence will be held at all matches in the opening round of the competition in mourning for his passing.

Mark Alexander, president of the South African Rugby Union, expressed his shock at the death. He described it as painful news and offered his condolences to the player's family, his team-mates and those who loved him.

Andrews had returned to South Africa last summer after ending his spell with English club Sale. He played 45 matches for them since joining in February 2024 from South African side the Sharks.

Alex Sanderson, Sale's director of rugby, praised his character on and off the pitch, describing him as the perfect team-mate and a much-loved man who had a sense of humour and was held in high regard by his colleagues.

Despite never featuring for the senior South Africa side, Andrews had previously represented the youth team in 2015, leaving his mark on his sporting career before his sudden passing. It brought back memories of the death of Anthony Foley, the former Munster coach, in Paris in 2016, before one of the European Champions Cup matches.

The tragedy comes with the Lions preparing to take part in the major continental club competition, after South African teams joined the European competitions in the 2022-2023 season, and amid a good start for the side in the United Rugby Championship this season.