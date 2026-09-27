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England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

A historic record: Spain achieve a unique feat

Spain vs Croatia
Spain
Croatia
UEFA Nations League A
England vs Spain
England
Spain
Croatia
England

... after overcoming England at Wembley

Spain cemented their place as the best national team in the world with a thrilling 3-2 win over England in their opening League A fixture of the UEFA Nations League at Wembley Stadium.

England welcomed Spain to London on Saturday evening for the first round of Group 3, and the hosts led 2-1 at the break. Spain flipped the game in the second half through Oyarzabal and Baena.

The win pushed Spain to 2002.34 points in the FIFA ranking. They become the first national team to break the 2000-point mark since the current system launched in June 2018, according to the MisterChip account on X.


Next up for Spain is a home clash with Croatia this coming Tuesday, before they meet the Czech Republic on 3 October.

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