Al-Hilal have come down hard on Crysencio Summerville. The Saudi giants have docked their Dutch winger half of his monthly salary over the crisis he sparked last month.

The Asian Football Confederation handed Summerville a three-match suspension and a 2,000-dollar fine on Thursday, punishment for the straight red he picked up for misconduct against Qatar's Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Saudi journalist Abdulrahman Abaoud reports that Al-Hilal will trigger their internal regulations against Summerville, slashing half his monthly wage on the back of the sanction imposed by the Asian Football Confederation.

In earlier comments, Abaoud confirmed the "Leader" had been waiting on the referee's report from the Al-Gharafa match and the AFC's ruling to establish exactly how far the Dutchman was to blame for his dismissal.

That meeting at the Kingdom Arena in the middle of last month ended 2-1 to Al-Hilal, in the opening round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Summerville saw red in the 33rd minute after a flashpoint with Algerian midfielder Ismaël Bennacer, who was also sent off for Al-Gharafa.

Al-Hilal have done this before. According to the Saudi journalist, they slapped the same punishment on Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly after his dismissal in the King's Cup final against Al-Nassr two years ago.

The ban keeps Summerville out until the halfway stage of Al-Hilal's league phase, ruling him out against Qatar's Al-Sadd and Al-Shamal plus the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli.

Third in the West group with 3 points, Al-Hilal sit behind the UAE's Al-Ain and Iran's Esteghlal Tehran on goal difference.