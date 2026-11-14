"A harsh lesson": Ruben Dias admits Denmark exposed Portugal's flaws

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The heavy defeat to Denmark was not merely a bad night in Portugal's UEFA Nations League campaign, it brought back to the fore questions about the team's ability to handle big matches, after it found itself unable to keep pace with its opponent in decisive moments.

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Rúben Dias admitted Denmark deserved their 4-1 win over Portugal on Saturday, in the fifth round of the UEFA Nations League group stage. The defender felt the defeat laid bare the areas his side must sharpen before the final match.

Dias told Portuguese newspaper "Ojogo": "Above all, Denmark were better. They have a team of great quality, and we know that. We needed to produce our best level to secure the win, but they imposed their control over decisive periods of the match".

He added: "They also scored their goals at telling moments, such as the first goal that came just before the end of the first half, which somewhat changed the nature of the match, after the play had been fairly balanced".

The defender continued: "In the second half, while we were trying to regain our balance, they scored the second and third goals, which left us frustrated. It is a lesson for us. We were not surprised by their level because we have faced them many times before, but we were not good enough, and we have to produce a better performance".

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Pinpointing why his team lost their shape, Dias said: "The problem began when they managed to take possession of the ball in a dangerous manner, while we were unable to feel comfortable in possession, which drained us and created a state of imbalance".

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He explained: "Everything started from this point, then matters developed and other problems emerged during the match". Harsh as the result was, Dias insisted the defeat does not erase what Portugal achieved across the group, and said their lofty ambitions mean every loss must be taken seriously.

On that note, he said: "The defeat has its weight and impact, especially with the ambition we have to win every match. We are top of the group, and reaching this position required a great deal of work, and we still have one match ahead of us to seal what we have accomplished".

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Dias signed off by stressing the need to learn from the loss and fix the mistakes before the final clash, set for next Tuesday against Wales, as Portugal look to confirm top spot. It is the first defeat for Jorge Jesus's side in the group, which they lead with 12 points. Denmark, meanwhile, climbed to 9 points, while Norway moved up to 6 this evening after beating Wales 3-1 in the same round.

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